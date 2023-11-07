Open Menu

China's Economic Fundamentals Remain Stable: Central Bank Official

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China's economic fundamentals remain stable: central bank official

The fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain stable and promising in the long run despite short-term challenges, a Chinese central bank official said here Tuesday

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) -- The fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain stable and promising in the long run despite short-term challenges, a Chinese central bank official said here Tuesday.

Zhang Qingsong, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, made the remarks at Hong Kong's second Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit while addressing the concerns of some global investors over the Chinese economy.

"You may ask me, are you worried? No, not always, not too much," he said, pointing to China's large working-age population and rapid growth in research and development investment as key driving forces for growth.

He said that his evaluations of the current economic performance are placed in the long-run framework, and he prefers to leave the market forces to play their roles and make only necessary policy adjustments as long as short-term indicators have not significantly deviated from the long-term trend.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor China Bank Hong Kong May Market From

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strateg ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strategy to address mental health iss ..

7 minutes ago
 SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilit ..

SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

7 minutes ago
 Speakers call for independent state of Palestine t ..

Speakers call for independent state of Palestine to ensure world peace

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

1 hour ago
UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: offi ..

UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media

3 minutes ago
 Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help ..

Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help combat smog: Dr Iqrar

3 minutes ago
 US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. plans $320 million weapons transfer to Israel ..

U.S. plans $320 million weapons transfer to Israel as Gaza death toll mounts: Re ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business