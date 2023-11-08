Open Menu

China's Economic Fundamentals Remain Stable: Central Bank Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 05:51 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain stable and promising in the long run despite short-term challenges, a Chinese central bank official said here Tuesday.

Zhang Qingsong, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, made the remarks at Hong Kong's second Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit while addressing the concerns of some global investors over the Chinese economy.

"You may ask me, are you worried? No, not always, not too much," he said, pointing to China's large working-age population and rapid growth in research and development investment as key driving forces for growth.

He said that his evaluations of the current economic performance are placed in the long-run framework, and he prefers to leave the market forces to play their roles and make only necessary policy adjustments as long as short-term indicators have not significantly deviated from the long-term trend.

