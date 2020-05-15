UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Economic Recovery Impeded By COVID-19 Pandemic In Other Nations- Statistics Bureau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

China's Economic Recovery Impeded by COVID-19 Pandemic in Other Nations- Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) China has been working to revive its economy, which was undermined by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the process is being hampered by the ongoing epidemic in other countries, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

"Generally speaking, with main economic indicators improving in April, the national economy is gradually returning back to normal.

However, we should be aware that given the continuous spread of the epidemic abroad, the stability and recovery of the national economy is still faced with multiple challenges," the bureau said in a statement.

It has also outlined the main economic goals for the future, such as an expansion of domestic demand, the stabilization of employment, and providing food and energy security.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, weakening their economies in the process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China April From Employment

Recent Stories

Asian markets mixed at end of a uneasy week

15 minutes ago

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

30 minutes ago

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

16 minutes ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

16 minutes ago

European equities rebound in early deals

16 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Bloc's Expansion Possible, Yet Iss ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.