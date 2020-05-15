(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) China has been working to revive its economy, which was undermined by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the process is being hampered by the ongoing epidemic in other countries, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

"Generally speaking, with main economic indicators improving in April, the national economy is gradually returning back to normal.

However, we should be aware that given the continuous spread of the epidemic abroad, the stability and recovery of the national economy is still faced with multiple challenges," the bureau said in a statement.

It has also outlined the main economic goals for the future, such as an expansion of domestic demand, the stabilization of employment, and providing food and energy security.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, weakening their economies in the process.