China's Economic Recovery Shaky Despite Stable Growth Indicators - Statistics Bureau

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The Chinese economy has overcome negative impacts caused by "unexpected" shocks and managed to restore stability in the first three quarters of 2022 as the gross domestic product (GDP) figure increases by 3% year-on-year, but the foundation for domestic economic recovery is still not solid, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

"Generally speaking, the national economy overcame the adverse impacts inflicted by multiple unexpected shocks. Major indicators restored stability and stayed within an appropriate range, while positive factors accumulated. However, we must be aware that with the external environment becoming increasingly complicated and severe, the foundation for domestic economic recovery is still not solid," the report read.

The report said that the country's GDP in the first three quarters increased by 3% year on year at constant price, or 0.5 percentage points faster than that in the first half year.

"By quarter, the GDP grew by 4.

8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, 0.4 percent in the second quarter and 3.9 percent in the third quarter. The GDP in the third quarter was up by 3.9 percent quarter-on-quarter," the report also said.

China is set to coordinate COVID-19 response with economic and social development, and continue to ensure stability on six "key fronts," such as employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and expectations, according to the document.

It added that China plans to advance security in six main directions including job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of Primary level governments.

In 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis, China's annual GDP growth rate reached 8.1%. In 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's GDP growth slowed down to a record low of 2.3%, the lowest in 40 years.

