UrduPoint.com

China's Economy Expected To Recover Gradually From Omicron Impacts: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 01:11 PM

China's economy expected to recover gradually from Omicron impacts: spokesperson

China's economy is expected to recover gradually as the country achieves major anti-epidemic outcomes and pro-growth policies take effects, Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :China's economy is expected to recover gradually as the country achieves major anti-epidemic outcomes and pro-growth policies take effects, Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said Monday.

The country's economy took a hit from the domestic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in April, but the impacts are "short-lived and external," Fu said.

"The fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain unchanged. The overall trends of economic transformation and upgrading and high-quality development remain unchanged," he said.

"There are many favorable conditions for stabilizing the economy and achieving the expected development goals," the spokesperson said.

With a super-large market, complete industrial and supply chains and huge domestic demand, the world's second-largest economy has the resilience to ward off all kinds of challenges.

Fu said that despite the impacts of the epidemic, grain and energy production maintained growth during the first four months, laying a solid foundation for fighting the epidemic and promoting economic recovery.

In April, the output of raw coal, crude oil and natural gas rose 10.7 percent, 4 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Market supply of food and daily necessities was sufficient, with prices remaining stable. The consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose just 2.1 percent year on year last month.

High-tech industries posted stellar performances, with the production of new-energy vehicles and solar cells surging 42.2 percent and 20.8 percent year on year in April.

China's economy is expected to improve in May with the accelerating resumption of work and production in Shanghai and Jilin as well as the implementation of pro-growth measures, he added.

Looking ahead, China will strengthen macro policy adjustment and mitigate the epidemic's impacts to ensure the economy runs within an appropriate range, Fu said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Oil Vehicles Jilin Shanghai Price April May Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

Beijing on Finland's Bid for NATO: China Hopes Sec ..

Beijing on Finland's Bid for NATO: China Hopes Security Indivisibility Principle ..

1 minute ago
 Borrell Unsure EU States Will Be Able to Reach Com ..

Borrell Unsure EU States Will Be Able to Reach Common Position on Anti-Russian S ..

1 minute ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in KP ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in KP: Met office

1 minute ago
 Shehroze Kashif, Abdul Joshi excel in mountaineeri ..

Shehroze Kashif, Abdul Joshi excel in mountaineering world

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan ensured foolproof security: Spokesperso ..

Imran Khan ensured foolproof security: Spokesperson Interior Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Tehran, Moscow Reach 'Good Solutions' in Oil, Gas ..

Tehran, Moscow Reach 'Good Solutions' in Oil, Gas Industry - Iranian Ambassador

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.