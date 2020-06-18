UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Economy Gaining Momentum In Q2 With Strong Recovery In Services - IMF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:21 PM

China's Economy Gaining Momentum in Q2 With Strong Recovery in Services - IMF

The Chinese economy is gaining momentum in the second quarter including in the services sector where it performed stronger than expected last month, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Chinese economy is gaining momentum in the second quarter including in the services sector where it performed stronger than expected last month, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"The recovery in services in May has been stronger than expected," Rice said.

China's economy, overall, has gained momentum and may see strong final results in the second quarter after contracting in the previous quarter for the first time in 40 years due to the severity of the pandemic lockdowns.

The IMF spokesperson warned, however, that another wave of the pandemic could force a new national lockdown and slow domestic activity in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF China May

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

9 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

US F/A-18F Super Hornet Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.