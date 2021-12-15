UrduPoint.com

China's Economy Maintains Recovery Momentum In November

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :China's economy continued its recovery momentum in November despite downward pressure, with major indicators staying within a reasonable range, official data showed Wednesday.

Retail sales of consumer goods in November went up 3.9 percent year on year in November, while value-added industrial output increased 3.8 percent year on year last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Fixed-asset investment went up 5.2 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, with investment into high-tech industries accelerating, the data showed.

The country's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent in November, 0.2 percentage points lower than the same period last year.

"The resilience of development has been continuously enhanced and the economic operation is generally stable," the NBS said in a statement.

The world's second largest economy is faced with pressure from demand contraction, supply shocks and weakening expectations, according to the tone-setting Central Economic Work Conference concluded last week.

"Despite multiple pressures, the fundamentals of China's long-term economic development stood unchanged," said NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui at a press conference.

Wednesday's data showed that the "real sector" of the economy registered solid expansion. The value-added output for major companies in the manufacturing sector accelerated growth, while high-tech industries saw rapid growth.

The production of industrial robots jumped 27.9 percent year on year, while output of new energy vehicles surged 112 percent from a year ago.

"The real economy continued to strengthen and positive changes have gradually increased. However, we must also see that the international environment is becoming more complicated and severe, and the impact of COVID-19 at home is still lingering," Fu said.

China will continue implementing proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies for steady economic progress next year, according to the key conference.

As macro policy adjustment intensifies, policies to ensure supply and price stability take effect and measures to expand domestic demand gain momentum, expectations from firms will maintain generally stable, Fu said.

