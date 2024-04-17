- Home
China's economy recovering more solidly than many may realize -- Deutsche Bank regional CEO
China's Economy Recovering More Solidly Than Many May Realize -- Deutsche Bank Regional CEO
Published April 17, 2024
China's economy is recovering more solidly than many commentators outside the country may realize, a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank told Xinhua in a recent written interview
"We are firmly positive on China's long-term growth prospects...
"We are firmly positive on China's long-term growth prospects...
China continues to offer attractive opportunities for investment, and continues to be a strategically important market for many German companies," said Alexander von zur Muehlen, Deutsche Bank's CEO for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Germany.
He noted that many of the structural drivers underpinning China's growth are largely intact.
"The development of a strong domestic demand base has been an important cornerstone supporting the economy. As an example, the pick-up in economic activity following the Lunar New Year period (of 2024) was stronger than many expected," he said.
