SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) China's economy is recovering more solidly than many commentators outside the country may realize, a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank told Xinhua in a recent written interview.

"We are firmly positive on China's long-term growth prospects...

China continues to offer attractive opportunities for investment, and continues to be a strategically important market for many German companies," said Alexander von zur Muehlen, Deutsche Bank's CEO for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Germany.

He noted that many of the structural drivers underpinning China's growth are largely intact.

"The development of a strong domestic demand base has been an important cornerstone supporting the economy. As an example, the pick-up in economic activity following the Lunar New Year period (of 2024) was stronger than many expected," he said.