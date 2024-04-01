Open Menu

China's Economy Robust In Q1, Higher Rate Expected Ahead: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM

China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report

China's economy welcomed a robust start in the first quarter of this year, a report by the Bank of China (BOC) said Monday, forecasting a year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 4.8 percent

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) China's economy welcomed a robust start in the first quarter of this year, a report by the Bank of China (BOC) said Monday, forecasting a year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 4.8 percent.

In terms of external environment, the global demand is warming up and international trade sentiment is on the rise, which contributes to the rebound in China's export growth, the report said.

Internally, the intrinsic growth momentum of the economy has been strengthened, as consumption has performed better than anticipated, manufacturing investment has accelerated, production has been steadily recovering, and the trend of industrial upgrading and transformation is evident.

The report forecast that China's GDP growth for the second quarter will be around 5.1 percent.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the potential of service consumption is expected to be further unleashed.

On the other hand, fiscal policy is set to significantly increase its support, utilizing a comprehensive range of policy tools to help maintain a high growth rate in infrastructure investment, said the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank

Recent Stories

PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points

PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points

18 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

18 minutes ago
 PSX loses 208 points

PSX loses 208 points

18 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago
 ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining publ ..

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms

17 minutes ago
 98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on ..

98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15

17 minutes ago
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

2 hours ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

3 hours ago
 Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambanto ..

Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port

17 minutes ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth foreca ..

World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct

18 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business