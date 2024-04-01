China's Economy Robust In Q1, Higher Rate Expected Ahead: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM
China's economy welcomed a robust start in the first quarter of this year, a report by the Bank of China (BOC) said Monday, forecasting a year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 4.8 percent
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) China's economy welcomed a robust start in the first quarter of this year, a report by the Bank of China (BOC) said Monday, forecasting a year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 4.8 percent.
In terms of external environment, the global demand is warming up and international trade sentiment is on the rise, which contributes to the rebound in China's export growth, the report said.
Internally, the intrinsic growth momentum of the economy has been strengthened, as consumption has performed better than anticipated, manufacturing investment has accelerated, production has been steadily recovering, and the trend of industrial upgrading and transformation is evident.
The report forecast that China's GDP growth for the second quarter will be around 5.1 percent.
Looking ahead to the second quarter, the potential of service consumption is expected to be further unleashed.
On the other hand, fiscal policy is set to significantly increase its support, utilizing a comprehensive range of policy tools to help maintain a high growth rate in infrastructure investment, said the report.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
More Stories From Business
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival31 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips31 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points18 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 20.7 percent in March1 hour ago
-
Pak-Japan Pledge to boost trade relations2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar18 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 208 points18 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim18 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.93 % to $22.914 bln in 9 months2 hours ago
-
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 1517 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increased by Rs2,800 and reached to Rs237,600 per tola3 hours ago
-
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct18 minutes ago