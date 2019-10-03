UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Economy Sees Profound Transformation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:37 PM

China's economy sees profound transformation

China's economy has undergone a "profound transformation" over the past seven decades, said Italy China Foundation (CeSIF), a think tank, in an analysis released Thursday

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :China's economy has undergone a "profound transformation" over the past seven decades, said Italy China Foundation (CeSIF), a think tank, in an analysis released Thursday.

The report, a snapshot of the Asian giant's economic evolution, was released one day after the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

"The Chinese economy multiplied by more than 452 times, from gross domestic product (GDP) of about 30 billion U.S. Dollars in 1952 to 13.6 trillion U.S. dollars in 2018," CeSIF analysts wrote.

The evolution of the weight of the Chinese economy can also be assessed based on trade data, as China's share of total world trade expanded from 0.

8 percent in 1978 to 11.8 percent in 2018, the report said, citing figures of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The shift from an export-driven economy to one reliant on internal demand was accompanied by an increase in Chinese foreign investments in the same period, marked by China's entry into the (WTO) in 2001, the think tank noted.

According to CeSIF, China faces two major challenges in the long term -- an ageing population, which means fewer productive adults and more elderly people requiring care, and environmental concerns.

"The objectives of respecting the environment and supporting GDP are in competition with each other," analysts wrote.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Same Italy Tank 2018 From Share Asia Weight Billion

Recent Stories

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

9 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori back to Earth, covered in UAE fl ..

11 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to compromise on their identity, dig ..

12 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 1000, traded at Rs 87, 400 per ..

4 minutes ago

Putin's Upcoming Visit to Saudi Arabia to Give Fre ..

4 minutes ago

Two die, six injure in Wadh car-truck collision

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.