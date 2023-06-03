UrduPoint.com

China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Expands 1.8 Pct In April

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China's electronic information manufacturing expands 1.8 pct in April

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :China's electronic information manufacturing reported steady expansion in April, with the added value of major firms in the sector up 1.8 percent year on year, official data showed.

During the first four months of the year, the added value of major electronic information manufacturing companies edged down 0.

4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

This decline narrowed from a 1.1-percent fall in the January-March period.

During the January-April period, the fixed asset investment in the sector grew 14.2 percent year on year, 5.9 percentage points higher than that of all industries in the same period, the data showed.

China's major electronic information manufacturers are those with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. Dollars) each.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Same April All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

29 seconds ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

2 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.