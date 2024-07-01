China's Energy Giant Hits Milestone In New Energy Installed Capacity
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) China's state-owned CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) has announced a significant achievement in its new energy installed capacity.
According to the company, by the end of June, CHN Energy's total new energy installed capacity reached 100 million kilowatts, passing a remarkable milestone in its efforts to shift towards cleaner energy sources.
In breakdown, the installed capacity of wind power stood at 62.28 million kilowatts, maintaining the top position globally in terms of scale.
The installed capacity of photovoltaics also leapfrogged to reach 42.13 million kilowatts.
The share of new energy in the energy giant's total installed capacity has risen from 21.6 percent in 2021 to 31.4 percent at the end of June this year, the company said.
The company's accelerated transition towards green and low-carbon energy is among the country's endeavors to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.
