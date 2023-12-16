Open Menu

China's EV Charging Piles See Robust Growth In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 10:50 AM

China's EV charging piles see robust growth in November

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) China saw a year-on-year 51.7-percent growth in the number of charging piles for electric vehicles in November, according to data from the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance.

The number of charging piles rose by 101,000 in November from the previous month, the alliance said.

About 75,000 new public charging piles were added every month on average from December 2022 to November 2023.

China has been expanding charging facilities for electric vehicles in recent years, buoyed by the burgeoning market.

Sales of the country's new-energy vehicles at the home market jumped 31.7 percent year on year to 7.21 million units in the first 11 months of the year, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Alliance November December Market From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

11 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

11 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

11 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

11 hours ago
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

11 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

11 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

11 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

11 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

12 hours ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business