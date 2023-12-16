BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) China saw a year-on-year 51.7-percent growth in the number of charging piles for electric vehicles in November, according to data from the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance.

The number of charging piles rose by 101,000 in November from the previous month, the alliance said.

About 75,000 new public charging piles were added every month on average from December 2022 to November 2023.

China has been expanding charging facilities for electric vehicles in recent years, buoyed by the burgeoning market.

Sales of the country's new-energy vehicles at the home market jumped 31.7 percent year on year to 7.21 million units in the first 11 months of the year, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed.