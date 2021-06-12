UrduPoint.com
China's Excavator Sales Rise In First Five Months

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:16 PM

China's excavator sales rise in first five months

Total sales of China's major excavator manufacturers reported stable expansion in the first five months of the year, industry data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Total sales of China's major excavator manufacturers reported stable expansion in the first five months of the year, industry data showed.

China's 26 leading excavator makers sold 200,733 excavators from January to May, up 37.

7 percent year on year, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed.

During the period, excavators sold in the domestic market rose 31.7 percent year on year to 176,735 units, while excavator exports totaled 23,998 units, surging 106.3 percent from a year earlier.

In May alone, China's excavator sales came in at 27,220 units, with a yearly decline of 14.3 percent, according to the association.

