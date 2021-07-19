China's index of export container transport went up 13.9 percent month on month in June, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :China's index of export container transport went up 13.9 percent month on month in June, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 2,483.6 last month, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for Persian Gulf/Red Sea service led the gain with a month-on-month rise of 21.3 percent, followed by those for the Mediterranean and Europe routes, which went up 17.9 percent and 15.2 percent respectively from the previous month.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.