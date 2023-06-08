UrduPoint.com

China's Export Container Shipping Index Up In May

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China's export container shipping index up in May

BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :China's export container shipping index edged up in May, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange showed.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 952.11 in the period, up 0.4 percent month on month, according to the exchange.

The sub-reading for the South America service led the expansion with a month-on-month jump of 16.8 percent. This growth was followed by that of the Persian Gulf/Red Sea service, which rose 8.5 percent from the previous month.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shanghai May From

Recent Stories

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

31 minutes ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow

41 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

59 minutes ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

2 hours ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

3 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.