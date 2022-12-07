BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) China's exports and imports in the first 11 months of 2022 grew 9.1 percent and 2 percent, respectively, despite numerous local outbreaks of coronavirus and lockdowns in the country, as well as a difficult international situation, China's General Administration of Customs said.

China's exports for the reporting period went up by 9.1 percent year-on-year to $3.2917 trillion, and imports - by 2 percent to $2.4896 trillion.

ASEAN, the EU and the United States remained leaders in terms of trade with China in January-November.