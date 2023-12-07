Open Menu

China’s Exports Unexpectedly Tick Up In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chinese exports surprisingly edged up annually in November for the first time in seven months, according to data released on Thursday.

China's overseas shipments rose 0.5% from a year ago to $291.9 billion in November, beating expectations of a 1.

1% decline, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Imports fell 0.6% year-on-year in November, contrary to estimates of a 3.3% rise and shifting from a 3% rise in October.

China's trade surplus grew to $68.4 billion from $66.5 billion during the same period.

In the first 11 months of this year, China's exports and imports fell 5.2% and 6%, respectively, from a year earlier.

