China's Express Delivery Sector Expands In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :China's courier sector registered expansion in August, according to a monthly industry index.

The State Post Bureau said the monthly express delivery development index came in at 361.5 in August, up 16.2 percent year on year.

The sub-index for service quality grew 27.

1 percent from a year earlier, the sub-index for development scale picked up 10.6 percent year on year, and the sub-index for development capacity went up 3.6 percent year on year.

The operation of China's courier sector is relatively stable, and the market size continues to grow, said the State Post Bureau.

The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms' operating delivery services. It reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.

