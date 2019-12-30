UrduPoint.com
China's External Debt At About 2 Trillion USD By September

Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:27 PM

China's external debt at about 2 trillion USD by September

China's outstanding foreign debt stood at about 2.0325 trillion U.S. dollars by the end of September, data from the country's forex regulator showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :China's outstanding foreign debt stood at about 2.0325 trillion U.S. Dollars by the end of September, data from the country's forex regulator showed Friday.

The balance was 34.5 billion dollars higher than that in end-June, slightly up by 1.

7 percent, said Wang Chunying, a spokesperson with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's foreign debt structure continued to see positive changes with risk indicators remaining stable, said Wang.

Wang expected major foreign debt indicators such as the debt service ratio to see no big changes by the end of 2019 compared with 2018, staying within the safe scope by international standards.

