China's FDI Inflow Surges In Jan.-Feb.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

China's FDI inflow surges in Jan.-Feb.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 31.5 percent year on year to 176.76 billion Yuan in the first two months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the inflow went up 34.2 percent year on year to 26.07 billion Dollars.

Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 141.74 billion yuan during the period, up 48.7 percent year on year.

China's eastern, central and western regions attracted 32.3 percent, 11.1 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively, of the FDI.

FDI into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.2 percent year on year to a record high of 999.98 billion yuan in 2020, earlier data showed.

