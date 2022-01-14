UrduPoint.com

China's FDI Inflow Up 14.9 Pct To Record High In 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 04:31 PM

China's FDI inflow up 14.9 pct to record high in 2021

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 14.9 percent year on year to a record high of 1.15 trillion yuan in 2021, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 14.9 percent year on year to a record high of 1.15 trillion Yuan in 2021, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the inflow went up 20.2 percent year on year to 173.48 billion Dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to ..

Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to her over non-payment of tax

10 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans by her new look

30 minutes ago
 No role of Sharif's family in future politics: She ..

No role of Sharif's family in future politics: Sheikh Rasheed

7 minutes ago
 District Zakat Committee approves Rs 191.7 mln fo ..

District Zakat Committee approves Rs 191.7 mln for disbursement

7 minutes ago
 12 dead, 928 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

12 dead, 928 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Baerbock to Visit Ukraine Ahead of Trip to Russia ..

Baerbock to Visit Ukraine Ahead of Trip to Russia - German Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.