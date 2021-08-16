UrduPoint.com

China's FDI Inflow Up 25.5 Pct In Jan.-July

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 25.5 percent year on year to 672.19 billion Yuan, or 100.74 billion U.S. Dollars, in the first seven months of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

The value increased 26.1 percent from the same period in 2019.

