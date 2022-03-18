(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :China's fiscal revenue registered a year-on-year increase of 10.5 percent in the first two months of the year, official data showed Friday.

The country's fiscal revenue amounted to 4.62 trillion Yuan (about 728.42 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.