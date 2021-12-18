UrduPoint.com

China's Fiscal Revenue Up 12.8 Pct In First 11 Months

China's fiscal revenue registered a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :China's fiscal revenue registered a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Friday.

The country's fiscal revenue amounted to 19.13 trillion Yuan (about 3 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the period, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

