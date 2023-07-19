Open Menu

China's Fiscal Revenue Up 13.3 Pct In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 09:18 PM

China's fiscal revenue up 13.3 pct in H1

China's fiscal revenue increased 13.3 percent year on year in the first six months of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :China's fiscal revenue increased 13.3 percent year on year in the first six months of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday.

The country's fiscal revenue amounted to more than 11.9 trillion Yuan (about 1.66 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the period, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The central government collected approximately 5.39 trillion yuan in fiscal revenue, up 13.1 percent year on year, while local governments collected approximately 6.53 trillion yuan, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier.

Tax revenue came in at more than 9.9 trillion yuan in the January-June period, up 16.5 percent year on year.

Xue Xiaoqian, an official with the finance ministry, attributed the rapid expansion in fiscal revenue to the country's economic recovery as well as the large-scale implementation of tax refund policies since April last year, which created a lower comparison basis.

"The rebounding trend of the Chinese economy will provide significant support for future fiscal revenue increases," Xue told a press conference on Wednesday.

He, however, noted that with tax refunds back to normal level in the second half of 2022, the monthly growth will gradually slow down and become commensurate with the growth of the economic sources of taxation.

Fiscal spending rose 3.9 percent year on year to 13.39 trillion yuan during the six-month period, according to the ministry. More spending has gone into weak links and key areas of economic and social development such as people's livelihood, rural revitalization and education, Xue said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education China April From Government

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

10 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

10 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

10 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

11 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

11 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

10 minutes ago
Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

10 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

10 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

10 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

20 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business