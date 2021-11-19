China's fiscal revenue logged a year-on-year increase of 14.5 percent in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :China's fiscal revenue logged a year-on-year increase of 14.5 percent in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed Friday.

The country's fiscal revenue amounted to 18.15 trillion Yuan (about 2.8 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the period, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.