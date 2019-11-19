UrduPoint.com
China's Fiscal Revenue Up 3.8 Pct In January-October Period

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :China's fiscal revenue increased 3.8 percent year on year to around 16.77 trillion Yuan (about 2.39 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of 2019, data showed Tuesday.

The central government collected about 8.

07 trillion yuan in revenue during the period, up 4.4 percent year on year, while local governments saw revenue up 3.3 percent to about 8.7 trillion yuan, according to data given by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

China's fiscal spending expanded 8.7 percent year on year to around 19.06 trillion yuan during the January-October period, the MOF data showed.

