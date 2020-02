China's fiscal revenue climbed 3.8 percent year on year to 19.04 trillion yuan (about 2.72 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2019, official data showed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :China's fiscal revenue climbed 3.8 percent year on year to 19.04 trillion Yuan (about 2.72 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, official data showed Monday.

The central government collected 8.93 trillion yuan in fiscal revenue, up 4.5 percent year on year, while local governments saw fiscal revenue expand 3.2 percent to 10.11 trillion yuan last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.