China's Fixed-asset Investment Up 15.4 Pct In Jan.-May

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:42 PM

China's fixed-asset investment up 15.4 pct in Jan.-May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) went up 15.4 percent year on year in the first five months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The FAI amounted to 19.39 trillion Yuan (about 3.03 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months, according to the NBS.

Compared with the 2019 level, the FAI growth came in at 8.5 percent during the Jan.-May period. The average Jan.-May growth rate in the recent two years stood at 4.2 percent.

Investment by the private sectors rose 18.1 percent in the period.

On a month-on-month basis, FAI rose 0.17 percent in May.

The FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

