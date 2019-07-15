UrduPoint.com
China's Fixed-Asset Investments Up By 5.8 Percent In H1 2019 - National Statistics Bureau

Mon 15th July 2019

China's Fixed-Asset Investments Up by 5.8 Percent in H1 2019 - National Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The total volume of China's fixed-asset investments has increased 5.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2019, with largest funds invested in high-tech and services, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Monday.

 "In the first half of 2019, the volume of fixed-asset investments in China has totaled 29.91 trillion Yuan [$4.4 trillion]. Of them, 18.02 trillion yuan account for private investments which is an 5.8 percent increase from the year before," the statement said.

While the Primary and secondary economic sectors accounted for respectively negative 0.

6 percent and positive 2.9 percent growth of investments, investments surged for the tertiary sector of services totaling 7.4 percent of increase. The highest portion went into high-tech sector totaling 10.4 percent.

Last year, China's fixed-asset investments reached 63.56 trillion yuan. Experts closely follow the volatility of private investments, in particular, because low rates might signal pessimism of businesses in regards to Chinese economy's future.

