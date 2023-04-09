Close
China's Fixed-asset Railway Investment Up 6.6 Pct In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's fixed-asset railway investment up 6.6 pct in Q1

BEIJING, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Fixed-asset investment in China's railways expanded 6.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, amid the country's efforts to build a modern railway infrastructure system, according to industry data.

Total fixed-asset railway investment came in at 113.55 billion Yuan (about 16.5 billion U.S. Dollars), data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

During this period, the track-laying work for the main lines of three high-speed railways was completed, the group said, adding that breakthroughs had been made in a number of key projects under construction.

The group said it will continue to improve the accessibility and coverage of the railway network, and actively promote regional interconnection to better serve the coordinated development of the economy and society.

