Open Menu

China's Fixed-asset Transport Investment Hits 712.5 Bln Yuan In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

China's fixed-asset transport investment hits 712.5 bln yuan in Q1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Fixed-asset investment in China's transport sector maintained a high scale in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, an official with the Ministry of Transport said.

Total fixed-asset investment in the sector reached 712.5 billion Yuan (about 100.3 billion U.S. Dollars) during this period, according to the official.

Of the 102 key projects mapped out for China during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, more than 260 transport-related projects are either underway or have been completed, involving total investment of 1.3 trillion yuan.

Fixed-asset investment in the transport sector has provided a strong guarantee for the country's economic recovery, the official stated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Billion

Recent Stories

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

16 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

16 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

16 hours ago
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

16 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

16 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

16 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

16 hours ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

16 hours ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business