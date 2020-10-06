UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Foreign Debt Sees Stable Growth In H1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:33 PM

China's foreign debt sees stable growth in H1

China has seen a steady rise in outstanding foreign debt in the first half of this year (H1) amid government measures to facilitate cross-border financing

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :China has seen a steady rise in outstanding foreign debt in the first half of this year (H1) amid government measures to facilitate cross-border financing.

The country's outstanding foreign debt stood at 2.13 trillion U.S. Dollars by the end of H1, up 75.1 billion dollars from the end of 2019, an increase of 3.7 percent, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.

The increase came as the country rolled out a raft of measures to facilitate cross-border financing to support COVID-19-hit enterprises.

Among the measures, the country adjusted a key parameter in its macro-prudential management in March to allow domestic firms to take on more foreign debt while cutting administrative red tape to save time and costs for companies.

The increase in foreign debt is a combined result of continued opening up by the country, policies to facilitate cross-border financing as well as bullish sentiment among international investors toward the Chinese market, the administration said.

The scale of the country's foreign debt is reasonable while the structure has seen continued improvement, and the risk of foreign debt is generally controllable, the administration said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China March 2019 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PPP approaches IHC to become party in case against ..

11 minutes ago

Egypt releases detained journalist amid outcry

58 seconds ago

UAE Central Bank monitors 6 positive indicators in ..

34 minutes ago

Aliyev Praises Turkey's Efficient, Peace-Oriented ..

1 minute ago

Stocks mixed, dollar higher after Trump leaves hos ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Finance participates in 3rd Global Par ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.