China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Drop To 3.2024 Trln USD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

China's foreign exchange reserves drop to 3.2024 trln USD

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.2024 trillion U.S. Dollars at the end of December 2024, down by 63.5 billion dollars, or 1.94 percent, compared to the end of November last year, official data showed Tuesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement that the U.S.

Dollar index climbed while global financial asset prices declined last month due to monetary policy expectations and macroeconomic data in major economies.

Due to the combined effects of factors such as Currency translation and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves shrank in December last year, according to the statement.

China's economy has maintained stable operation and experienced steady growth, with solid advancements in high-quality development, ensuring the general stability of foreign exchange reserves, the administration said.

