Open Menu

China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise To 3.23 Trln USD

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.23 trln USD

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) China's foreign exchange reserves reached nearly 3.23 trillion U.S. Dollars at the end of February, up by 18.2 billion dollars, or 0.57 percent, compared to the end of January, official data showed Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

20 minutes ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

21 minutes ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

51 minutes ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

1 hour ago
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramada ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago
 March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business