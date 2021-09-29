UrduPoint.com

China's Foreign Ministry Does Not Confirm Talking Cutbacks On Iranian Oil Import With US

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) China and Iran are developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation within the framework of international law on an equal and mutually beneficial basis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said at a briefing on Wednesday, not confirming media reports of alleged discussions with the United States about the issue of potentially reducing oil imports from Iran.

Earler in the day, media reported that the US contacted China at a diplomatic level and discussed the possibility of Beijing reducing its volume of imported Iranian oil amid negotiations on the restoration of the nuclear deal between Washington and Tehran.

"In regards to the usual trade and economic cooperation between China and Iran, the position of the Chinese side is extremely clear and consistent. China and Iran have always been guided by the principles of equal mutual profit and mutually beneficial cooperation, and are developing their cooperation within the framework of international law," Hua said.

The spokeswoman noted that China strongly disagrees with any unilateral sanctions and urges the US to abandon extra-territorial jurisdiction over any third party organisations and individuals immediately.

Under US sanctions, China has become the main importer of Iranian oil, which is carried out via third countries in secret. On March 27, China and Iran signed a 25 year Cooperation Program which includes China investing $400 billion into Iran's economy over that time in exchange for a steady and heavily-discounted supply of Iranian oil.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the US, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and enacting hardline policies against Tehran, prompting Iran largely to abandon its obligations under the accord.

On September 21, US President Joe Biden announced his administration's readiness to abide by the JCPOA again, given Tehran does the same.

