BEIJING, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :China's imports and exports in Yuan terms edged down 0.1 percent year on year to 27.08 trillion yuan (about 3.76 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

Exports grew 0.8 percent year on year to 15.

47 trillion yuan for January-August, while imports declined 1.3 percent from one year earlier to 11.61 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In August alone, the country's foreign trade declined 2.5 percent from one year earlier, but expanded 3.9 percent from the previous month, the data showed.