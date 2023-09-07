Open Menu

China's Foreign Trade Dips 0.1 Pct In January-August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 10:50 AM

China's foreign trade dips 0.1 pct in January-August

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :China's imports and exports in Yuan terms edged down 0.1 percent year on year to 27.08 trillion yuan (about 3.76 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

Exports grew 0.8 percent year on year to 15.

47 trillion yuan for January-August, while imports declined 1.3 percent from one year earlier to 11.61 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In August alone, the country's foreign trade declined 2.5 percent from one year earlier, but expanded 3.9 percent from the previous month, the data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports August From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

12 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

12 hours ago
Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

12 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

12 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

12 hours ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

12 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business