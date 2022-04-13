China's Foreign Trade Increases By 13% In 1st Quarter Of 2022 - Customs
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) China's foreign trade from January to March has increased by 13% and reached $1.47 trillion, China's General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
China's exports in the first quarter of 2022 rose by 15.
8% compared to the same period in 2021, amounting to $820.92 billion, and imports grew by 9.6% to $657.97 billion.
In 2021, China's foreign trade jumped 30% to $6.051 trillion. Exports grew by 29.9%� to $3.364 trillion, and imports by 30.1% to $2.687 trillion.