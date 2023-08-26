Open Menu

China's Foreign Trade Of Agricultural Products Up 4 Pct In January-July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's foreign trade of agricultural products up 4 pct in January-July

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :China's foreign trade of agricultural products rose 4 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, official data showed.

The country's imports and exports of these products totaled 198.62 billion U.S.

Dollars during the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Specifically, China's imports of such products went up 5.4 percent year on year to 142.78 billion dollars, while its exports edged up 0.6 percent year on year to 55.84 billion dollars, the data revealed.

China's trade deficit for agricultural products stood at 86.94 billion dollars in the same period, up 8.7 percent from the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

13 minutes ago
 9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

13 minutes ago
 Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wild ..

Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wildfires

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subj ..

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

26 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

46 minutes ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

2 hours ago
ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

12 hours ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

13 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business