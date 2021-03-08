UrduPoint.com
China's Foreign Trade Surges 32.2 Pct In First Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:52 PM

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 32.2 percent year on year to 5.44 trillion yuan (about 838.16 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2021, sustaining growth momentum in previous months, official data showed Monday

Exports jumped 50.1 percent while imports rose 14.5 percent in yuan terms, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Exports jumped 50.1 percent while imports rose 14.5 percent in yuan terms, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

In February alone, China's foreign trade totaled 2.42 trillion yuan, climbing 57 percent from a year ago, the GAC said.

The country saw double-digit growth in foreign trade volumes with major trading partners in the Jan.-Feb. period. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations remained China's largest trading partner during the period, with the combined trade volume rising 32.

9 percent year on year.

Other major trading partners such as the European Union, the United States and Japan saw trade volumes with China surge 39.8 percent, 69.6 percent and 27.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, China's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road amounted to 1.62 trillion yuan in the first two months, up 23.9 percent year on year.

Imports and exports by private businesses stood at 2.57 trillion yuan during the same period, rising 49.5 percent year on year and accounting for 47.2 percent of the country's total.

