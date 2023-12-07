Open Menu

China's Foreign Trade Up 1.2 Pct In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's foreign trade up 1.2 pct in November

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) China's total goods imports and exports expanded 1.2 percent year on year in November, official data showed Thursday.

Last month, the country's foreign trade stood at 3.7 trillion Yuan (about 519.84 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the General Administration of Customs.

Exports grew 1.7 percent year on year to 2.1 trillion yuan, while imports edged up 0.6 percent from one year earlier to 1.6 trillion yuan, the data showed.

During the January-November period, the country's foreign trade stayed unchanged compared to one year earlier, at 37.96 trillion yuan, according to the data.

In the first 11 months, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained China's largest trade partner.

China's trade with ASEAN countries rose 0.1 percent year on year to 5.8 trillion yuan, accounting for 15.3 percent of the country's total trade value.

China's trade with the European Union eased 2.2 percent from a year earlier, while its trade with the United States declined 6.9 percent year on year during the January-November period. Its trade with Belt and Road Initiative participating countries rose 2.6 percent year on year.

A breakdown of the data showed China's exports of machinery and electronic products, accounting for 58.6 percent of total exports, increased 2.8 percent during the period, and the export value of automobiles surged 79.6 percent from a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China European Union Road United States November From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

14 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

14 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

14 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

14 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

14 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

14 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business