BEIJING, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :China's total goods imports and exports expanded 21.4 percent year on year to 39.1 trillion Yuan (6.14 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, official data showed Monday.

Exports rose 21.2 percent, while imports went up 21.5 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs.