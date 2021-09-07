UrduPoint.com

China's Foreign Trade Up 23.7 Pct In First Eight Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:41 PM

China's foreign trade up 23.7 pct in first eight months

China's total imports and exports expanded 23.7 percent year on year to 24.78 trillion yuan (about 3.84 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Tuesday

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :China's total imports and exports expanded 23.7 percent year on year to 24.78 trillion Yuan (about 3.84 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Tuesday.

The figure marked a 22.8-percent increase compared with the level registered during the same period in 2019, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Both exports and imports logged double-digit growth in the January-August period, surging 23.2 percent and 24.4 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

Trade surplus increased 17.8 percent year on year during the same period to 2.34 trillion yuan.

In the first eight months of the year, China's trade with its top three trading partners -- the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and the United States -- maintained sound growth.

During the period, the growth rates of China's trade value with the three trading partners stood at 22.8 percent, 22.1 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively.

China's trade with countries along the Belt and Road rose 24.6 percent to 7.29 trillion yuan during the same period, the data showed.

Private enterprises saw imports and exports increase 29.9 percent to stand at 11.92 trillion yuan in the first eight months, accounting for 48.1 percent of the country's total, up 2.3 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

The imports and exports of state-owned enterprises rose 25.2 percent to reach 3.81 trillion yuan, accounting for 15.4 percent of China's total foreign trade value during the period.

In August alone, the country's imports and exports rose 18.9 percent year on year to 3.43 trillion yuan, the data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China European Union Road Same United States August 2019 From Top Asia

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Ag ..

WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Agreement With Dutch Health Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, US, Qatar Making Effort to Resume Flights ..

Turkey, US, Qatar Making Effort to Resume Flights From Kabul Airport - Cavusoglu

2 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Government, Opposition Reach First Agre ..

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Reach First Agreements in Mexico - Norway

2 minutes ago
 FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of ..

FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of education

8 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to organize workshop on 'Intro to T ..

Theatre Wallay to organize workshop on 'Intro to Theatre Techniques'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.