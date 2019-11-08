UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Foreign Trade Up 2.4 Pct In First 10 Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

China's foreign trade up 2.4 pct in first 10 months

China's foreign trade registered stable growth in the first 10 months of 2019 by expanding 2.4 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :China's foreign trade registered stable growth in the first 10 months of 2019 by expanding 2.4 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said Friday.

During the period, the total foreign trade volume reached 25.63 trillion Yuan (about 3.67 trillion U.S. Dollars). Exports climbed 4.9 percent while imports dropped 0.4 percent, GAC data showed.

China saw its trade surplus widen by 42.3 percent year on year to 2.35 trillion yuan during the 10-month period.

The country's trade mix continued to improve with general trade growth in both volume and proportion. General trade rose 4.8 percent year on year to 15.

19 trillion yuan during the period, GAC data showed.

The reading accounted for 59.3 percent of China's total trade, up 1.1 percentage points over one year ago.

China's trade with the EU, ASEAN and other major markets expanded, according to the GAC, while trade with countries along the Belt and Road reported faster growth than the overall average.

Trade with the Belt and Road countries rose 9.4 percent to 7.47 trillion yuan from January to October, accounting for 29.1 percent of the total trade.

Private firms, which accounted for 42.4 percent of the country's total foreign trade, made 10.87 trillion yuan of trade in the first 10 months, up 10.3 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Road Reading January October 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands re ..

18 minutes ago

Police arrest proclaimed offender in Faisalabad

12 seconds ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Has Time to Avoid Governme ..

13 seconds ago

Opposition leaders using pressure tactics, blackma ..

15 seconds ago

Edu deptt bans usage of mobile phone in educationa ..

16 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast in most parts of the country

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.