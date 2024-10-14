Open Menu

China's Foreign Trade Up 5.3 Pct In First Three Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China's foreign trade up 5.3 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) China's total goods imports and exports expanded 5.3 percent year on year in Yuan terms in the first three quarters of this year, maintaining stable growth, official data showed Monday.

The goods trade volume expanded to 32.

33 trillion yuan (about 4.57 trillion U.S. Dollars) in the January-September period, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Exports rose 6.2 percent year on year to 18.62 trillion yuan, while imports climbed 4.1 percent year on year to

13.71 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, the GAC data showed.

