China's Forex Market Transactions Total 24.84 Trln Yuan In September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) China's foreign exchange market recorded transactions totaling 24.84 trillion Yuan (3.51 trillion U.S. Dollars) in September, official data showed on Friday.

The transaction volume of the client market totaled 3.93 trillion yuan last month, and that of the interbank market came in at 20.

9 trillion yuan, according to the data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 9.59 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 15.25 trillion yuan.

The country's foreign exchange market transaction volume totaled 215.17 trillion yuan in the first nine months of the year, the data showed.

