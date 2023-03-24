UrduPoint.com

China's Forex Market Transacts 20.64 Trln Yuan In February

China's forex market transacts 20.64 trln yuan in February

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :China's foreign exchange (forex) market recorded transactions worth 20.64 trillion yuan, equivalent to 3.02 trillion U.S. Dollars, in February, said official data released Friday.

Specifically, the transaction volume of the client market totaled 2.

9 trillion Yuan last month, while that of the interbank market stood at 17.74 trillion yuan, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 7.44 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 13.19 trillion yuan in February.

The country's forex market transaction volume totaled 34.93 trillion yuan in the first two months, the data showed.

