China's Forex Market Turnover Tops 20 Trln Yuan In December 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China's foreign exchange market saw a turnover of 20.54 trillion Yuan (about 2.89 trillion U.S. Dollars) in December last year, official data showed on Friday.
The turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totaled 3.
36 trillion yuan, while the turnover of interbank forex transactions totaled 17.18 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 7.07 trillion yuan, while that of the derivatives market was 13.47 trillion yuan.
From January to December last year, the total turnover of China's foreign exchange market was 252.58 trillion yuan.
