UrduPoint.com

China's Forex Reserves Fall In September

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:53 PM

China's forex reserves fall in September

China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. Dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday.

The volume went down 0.97 percent from the end of August, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange August September From Billion

Recent Stories

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Sh ..

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Shabqadar to Mohmand Economic Zo ..

2 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensur ..

Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensure fast track accountability: F ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese ambassador invites Americans to get immers ..

Chinese ambassador invites Americans to get immersive experience of China after ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to protect human rights: ..

Pakistan fully committed to protect human rights: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.