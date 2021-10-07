China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday

The volume went down 0.97 percent from the end of August, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange